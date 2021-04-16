Mattamy Homes has confirmed Twitter photos showing several people, involved with a contractor Nelmar Drywall, partying with a stripper at a Milton worksite on April 9.

In videos of the incident obtained by CBC News, multiple men can be seen watching and touching a woman who is dancing. Contrary to government rules for job sites nobody in the video is wearing a mask or physically distancing. One of the men is wearing a Nelmar Drywall Co Ltd shirt. A bottle of Grey Goose vodka can also be seen in one of the photos.

Both Mattamy Homes and Nelmar Drywall have denounced the incident, photos of which came to light on Thursday.

Nelmar has reportedly terminated its relationship with everyone involved and is also taking steps to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“We hold our trade partners to a high standard and insist that they conduct themselves professionally and ethically. Those standards were not met in this case,” Mattamy Homes said in an emailed statement to CBC.