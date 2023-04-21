Taking a swipe at the BJP, Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party’s national general secretary Sandeep Pathak on Friday said that the AAP’s constructive politics is the only option to defeat the BJP’s destructive politics.

Addressing a press conference, Pathak said that over the last decade, the AAP has created jobs, improved health and education infrastructure, and reduced cost of living.

“Whereas the BJP has only pursued destructive politics, whether it is burdening the common man with mis-governance, or trying to crush the opposition parties,” he said.

“AAP has established the government in Delhi and Punjab as a result of honest politics. In Gujarat and Goa, we have MLAs. This demonstrates that many are tired of established parties and see AAP as a new source of hope. This is why, despite BJP’s efforts to damage AAP’s image, AAP has continued to gain strength day by day,” he said.

He said that there are a number of bigger opposition parties, but the BJP is most eager to finish AAP.

“They are aware that only the AAP will succeed in stifling their toxic politics. In order to end AAP, they have been devising various strategies, but people will see through them. The people of this country know that Arvind Kejriwal is an honest man, and they will not forgive the BJP for trying to crush him and his ministers with false cases and harassment,” Pathak said.

“The BJP is focused on how to rob people and increase its wealth rather than working on industrial policies, IT policy or employment policy,” he added.

