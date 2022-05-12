BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Consultancy firm may be appointed by insurance councils to recommend changes in regulations

NewsWire
0
1

The insurance regulations in India are set for a major overhaul with the two industry bodies likely to hire a consultancy firm to recommend regulatory changes, said senior industry officials.

The two industry bodies are – Life Insurance Council and General Insurance Council.

Industry officials told IANS preferring anonymity that the new Chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) Debasish Panda at his meeting with the sectoral officials had said the two Councils should turn vibrant.

It is learnt Panda had told them that the Insurance Information Bureau (IIB) should ideally be part of the Councils as it collects the data from the industry to come out with research reports.

Similarly, the Institute of Insurance and Risk Management (IIRM) should also be part of the industry and not that of the regulator.

A media statement from IRDAI had said: “It was proposed to revamp the role and functioning of the Life Insurance and General Insurance Councils, to make them more vibrant bodies. Role of Insurance Information Bureau of India (IIB) in supporting data and tech-driven insurance solutions was also discussed.”

“To take these ideas forward and also come out with recommendations for overhaul of the regulations, the two Councils may have to hire a consultancy firm,” officials told IANS.

The consultancy fee would be shared by both the Councils.

“How the fee would be shared by the members of the Councils-insurers- has to be seen. Whether it would be shared in the ratio of their gross premium or equally will have to be decided,” a senior industry official told IANS.

Already several groups have been formed in the life/non-life/reinsurance to study the existing regulations and come out with recommendations on them.

IRDAI Chairman Panda had told the insurers that every Indian should have a life insurance policy; every family a health insurance family and every bread winner should have an accident insurance policy.

At its meeting with the industry officials, IRDAI said it had displayed firm commitment to carry out reforms which will lead to the objective of “Insurance for all” by 2047.

“These reforms, among others, include promoting ease of doing business by encouraging new insurance players, allowing niche players in insurance, relaxing renewal norms for intermediaries,” product certification by insurers, time-bound approvals, administrative flexibility, fast-track approvals for investment proposals, facilitating InsurTech and distribution agility,” IRDAI had said.

The IRDAI also has plans to make the regulations lighter and reduce the compliance burden on the insurers.

“Additionally, the need for risk based capital and solvency, convergence to Ind-AS, rationalising expenses of management, developing talent pool, updating investment norms and sustainable growth of industry were also deliberated,” IRDAI said after its meeting with industry officials.

The two councils may soon come out with a request for proposal for interested consultancy firms to bid for the project.

(Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at v.jagannathan@ians.in)

20220512-145004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Banks may face incremental debt issuance challenges from new norms

    Amazon suffers massive outage globally, including India

    Vijay Kedia-backed Tejas Networks hits upper circuit for 3 straight sessions

    Smuggling, counterfeiting leads to economic crisis, unemployment, poverty: Bengal ADG Debasish...