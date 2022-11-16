The district consumer dispute redressal forum has ordered the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to give interim compensation of Rs 2 lakh to a woman, who was critically injured after being attacked by a pet dog of Dogo Argentino breed in the Civil Line area, here in August.

On Tuesday, the Forum also ordered to form a policy for the pet dogs within three months and also said if the corporation wished, then the compensation amount could be recovered from the dog owner, who lives in a bungalow on the Civil Lines.

The forum also directed the civic body to take the dog into custody and to cancel the licence of the owner with immediate effect.

Apart from this, citing a central government notification, the forum also banned 11 foreign dog breeds and ordered that licences to keep these canines be cancelled and the animals be taken into custody.

As per the notification of the government of India dated 25.4.2016 the following pet dogs of foreign breeds are hereby completely banned with immediate effect w.e.f. 15.11.2022 which are as follows: American pit-bull terriers, Dogo Argentino, Rottweiler, Neapolitan mastiff, Boerboel, Presa Canario, Wolf dog, Bandog, American Bulldog, Fila Brasileiro and Cane Corso.

“The victim is entitled to an amount of Rs 2 lakh to be paid as compensation by way of interim relief by the MCG,” the forum said.

The incident took place on August 11 when Munni, the victim, a native of west Bengal, was attacked by the pet dog when she was going to work with her sister-in-law. She was referred from civil hospital to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital for treatment.

An FIR was registered at the Civil Line police station.

