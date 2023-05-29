BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Consumer electronics brand DIZO India's CEO moves on

Abhilash Panda, CEO of consumer electronics brand DIZO India, has stepped down after working for two years at the company to pursue new opportunities and challenges in his professional journey.

“As I step down as CEO, DIZO India, I will always remain a proud member of the DIZO Squad. Life is an expedition, and I now know what I want to explore. My passion to fulfil the ever-evolving consumer is not going anywhere. I am excited to embrace new opportunities and challenges that lie ahead,” Panda wrote in an official message.

DIZO appointed Panda as the CEO and official spokesperson for DIZO India in July 2021.

Prior to joining DIZO, he was working as a Director at Flipkart driving business for the company’s mobiles vertical for the homegrown e-commerce marketplace.

During his seven years at Flipkart, he worked with several global and Indian technology and lifestyle brands.

DIZO is a global technology brand that made its debut in India in May 2021.

Pronounced as ‘dee-zoe’, the brand focuses on four major product categories — smart entertainment, smart home, smart care and accessories.

Last year, DIZO announced its partnership with Optiemus Electronics to manufacture its products locally for its consumers in India.

