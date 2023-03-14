The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has slapped a fine of Rs 50 lakh on Kamla Nehru Memorial Hospital here over alleged neglect in treatment of a patient that ultimately caused her death.

Geeta Devi Dwivedi, a resident of Rewa, started getting treatment at the hospital in 2012 after she was diagnosed with cancer.

However, she could not be saved and died in 2014.

Accusing the hospital management of neglect, the kin of the deceased lodged a complaint with the commission in 2015.

On the petition of husband of the deceased Anil Kumar Dwivedi, daughter Kalyani Devi Dwivedi and son Anil Kumar Dwivedi, the redressal commission has directed the hospital to pay Rs 50 lakh to the complainants towards cost of medical expenses, mental agony, physical pain, depression and harassment, loss of income and companionship, cost of litigation with interest at a rate of 10 per cent per annum from 2012 which will be payable within 45 days from the date of judgment.

