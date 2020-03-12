Contact, assure Indian students in Iran of their safety: HC

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Centre to contact Indian students in Iran and assure them of their safety following coronavirus pandemic.

Justice Naveen Chawla also directed the government to submit a status report mentioning if any policy has been formulated and steps taken to evacuate Indians from Iran. The court also observed that issuing an advisory will not work and people who stayed abroad need proper assurance.

The directions were passed while the court was hearing a petition filed by parents of Indian students studying in Iran through social justice lawyer Fozia Rahman.

The plea stated that though the Indian students in Iran have not been affected, there is a threat to life due to coronavirus spread, necessitating measures to enable the students’ return to their home country.

The petitioner has sought to ensure safety of Indian Students studying in Iran.

The petitioner has sought adequate travel arrangements for these students through any mode of transport. It also sought appropriate directions to provide humanitarian assistance to the students.

–IANS

anb/prs