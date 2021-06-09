As part of its latest offering triggered by the ongoing Covid pandemic, pre-owned vehicles e-commerce platform CARS24 is offering home delivery, six-month warranty and a ‘no questions asked’ seven-day return policy to the car buyers, making the experience of buying a vehicle much like buying any other product online.

The company has built an assortment of over 10,000 cars, all of which will be available for online purchase. Additionally, transparent pricing and a technology enabled catalogue will allow the buyers to quickly browse through thousands of cars and choose the right one that suits them the best.

CARS24 is also investing in technology based refurbishment centres in order to provide customers with good quality cars. In 2021, the brand will set up seven refurbishment facilities across 50 acres of land in top Indian metro cities, the company said, adding that around 20,000 cars per month will be refurbished at these facilities.

Vikram Chopra, Co-founder and CEO, CARS24, said, “The future of car buying is entirely online as it allows the buyers to buy what they like. To close the trust gap, we now equip our consumers with a no questions asked seven-day return on the car.

–IANS

