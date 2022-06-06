INDIA

Contaminated drinking water leaves 3 dead in K’taka, Bommai orders probe

NewsWire
0
15

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the families of three persons who died due to consumption of contaminated water in the state’s Raichur, as well as a through probe.

Over the past week, at least 60 persons, including several children, have fallen sick and been hospitalised after consuming allegedly contaminated water supplied by municipal authorities.

Addressing media persons, Bommai said: “The state government has taken the case seriously. The KWSSB Chief Engineer has been ordered to conduct a thorough inquiry into the unfortunate incident and submit a report. The Deputy Commissioner of Raichur has been instructed to test the samples of drinking water in every ward of Raichur.”

Water supplied from the Rampuru reservoir through a pipe to 35 wards in the city is suspected to have been contaminated by sewerage.

A police investigation too would be conducted to ascertain whether there were any lapses on part of the officials. Action would be taken against those responsible if any lapses were found, Bommai said.

20220606-231833

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Asim Riaz to girlfriend Himanshi: You’re the key to my peace...

    CBI raids residence of senior IAS officer in J&K

    T’gana govt will have to procure paddy: BJP leader

    DCPs authorised to attach property under Gangster Act in UP