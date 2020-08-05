Contemporary bath spaces provide much needed privacy

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANSlife) In the new world order of work from home or rather as many sarcastically prefer to call it ‘living from home’, privacy has become a huge problem. With common spaces being utilised for everything from nurseries, to offices and even gyms, bath spaces have become the new havens for privacy. A contemporary and spacious bathroom can give you the space you need to tune out.

Leading lifestyle brand, Kohler, recently launched its Vive collection of faucets, a celebratory design for contemporary bathrooms which harmonize beauty and functionality. Leading interior designer and brand ambassador, Twinkle Khanna, lauded the brand for its brave and bold move by launching Vive during the pandemic. She called it a smart strategy and one that will hopefully pave the way for others adding, “from an interior décor perspective, it fits perfectly well with all contemporary and expressive bathroom designs and is going to make the bathroom a centrepiece of the home.”

The faucet is inspired from the elegant movements of ballet and has the graceful stance of a ballerina. The Vive’s unique design is a perfect match for the expressive Indian bathroom. It also features an engaging handle which introduces a fun element into your daily routine. With a generous reach, you don’t have to worry about water splashing out of the basin. The range includes a strikingly distinct wallmount model which is sure to become the centre of attention.

Talking about the new range, Salil Sadanandan, President, Kitchen and Bath Kohler Brand K&B South Asia, Middle East & SSA said, “The launch of Vive is a game changer for us and will make luxury accessible to all. Suffice to say that this is perhaps one of the most exciting products that we have launched in Kohler India. It has been conceived, designed and manufactured in India and will sell across the world. It is Bold. It is Kohler. It is Vive.”

(IANSlife Features can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

–IANS

IANSlife/tb/