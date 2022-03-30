ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Music single ‘Rangreijiyaa’, featuring Richa Nirwan and Deepak Sampat, was released on Wednesday. The contemporary folk song exudes a Rajasthani vibe and speaks about the feeling of love.

The music for the song has been composed by Pintu Mallick, who is also the singer with lyrics penned by Lalita Goenka. The video features Richa Nirwan and Deepak Sampat in a full Jodhpuri avatar.

The song is available to stream on Drishyam Play’s YouTube channel. Speaking about the song, Drishyam Play producer Manish Mundra said, “The sync among the teams made it possible so beautifully; an equipped production team and a beautiful creative team together captured the city of Jodhpur and the vividness of a married couple in our song ‘Rangrejiya’.”

“It perfectly embodies the love language of Rajasthan, and since my roots belong to Jodhpur, it was that much more special to me! Pintu Mallick has done complete justice to the lyrics so beautifully written by Lalita Goenka. Rahul Mallick as a director did a beautiful parallel in making the song alive with such warm video”, he added.

