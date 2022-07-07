Ramesh Sippy Entertainment (RPE) and Triyambh Entertainment and Media (TEAM) are collaborating with the up-and-coming content studio Content Engineers to create wholesome entertainer content.

The collaboration is mainly aimed at reviving the sitcom genre which is a popular genre globally but somehow is still at a nascent stage in India despite the fact that India has quite the record for repeat viewership.

Rohan Sippy of Ramesh Sippy Entertainment is excited about this collaboration and speaking on the subject he said, “I think sitcoms haven’t been adequately represented on OTT, especially when it comes to Indian content. The potpourri of diverse genres makes for interesting viewing, but sometimes, I as an audience, crave good light-hearted content, rooted in our country and culture, that can resonate with audiences worldwide. This association is a step in that direction.”

Pankaj Sudheer Mishra of TEAM who has spent a better part of his life around comedy and light hearted content shared a ‘doctor’s quote’ and said, “If laughter cannot solve your problems, it will definitely dissolve your problems. Together with Content Engineers and Rohan Sippy our endeavour is to create a wholesome, family entertainer that will certainly tickle the funny bone of our viewers.”

Saurabh Varma who is the Chief Creative Officer of Content Engineers added, “The recent growth in content has opened a world of opportunities for disruptive content. We are exploring different genres as content creators. While as Content Engineers, we recently announced a biopic; through this association, we want to bring back the era of sitcoms like Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi or Dekh Bhai Dekh. Of course, the content would be set in today’s world and will cater to youth and family audiences.”

The CEO of Content Engineers, Utpal Acharya feels that they have found the perfect partners in TEAM and Rohan Sippy. He is excited about the collaboration and the content they will be working on soon. Acharya said, “Rohan has proved his mettle time and again with some fine work in both the formats (Feature film and series). We are glad to have found synergy with him and TEAM. The first production is already underway, to be announced soon.”

Content Engineers is led by industry veterans who distributed, released and marketed over 2000 films across all languages in India.

TEAM, for the unversed is made up of members who have been an integral part of the comedy sector of entertainment having creatively led popular shows like, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, ‘Sandwiched Forever’, ‘Comedy Circus’, ‘Ladies Special’ and more. RSE is among the leading production houses of Bollywood. Their work credits include ‘Chandni Chowk to China’, ‘Dum Maaro Dum,’ ‘Bluffmaster’, ‘Taxi No. 9211’. Recently they also ventured into the OTT space with shows like ‘Aranyak’, ‘Side Hero’ and ‘Wakaalat’.