WORLD

Continued US hostility will be considered declaration of war: N.Korea

NewsWire
0
0

A North Korean Foreign Ministry official on Friday warned that Pyongyang will regard what it claims to be “hostile practices” from the US as a “declaration of war” against the country.

In a statement carried by Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kwon Jong-gun, Director-General for US affairs at the Ministry, called on Washington to halt its deployment of strategic assets to Korea and combined drills with Seoul to prevent the “vicious cycle” of escalating military tension on the peninsula, reports Yonhap News Agency.

“The US should bear in mind that if it persists in its hostile and provocative practices against the DPRK despite the latter’s repeated protest and warning, it can be regarded as a declaration of war against the DPRK,” the KCNA said in the report.

DPRK stands for the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

He condemned South Korea and the US for staging a tabletop exercise (TTX) at the Pentagon on Wednesday, labelling it as a “nuclear war demonstration against the DPRK”.

In a joint press release issued after the practice, the allies said it focused on potential options for responding to the North’s nuclear weapons use and allied deterrence, given Pyongyang’s “recent aggressive nuclear policy and advancements in nuclear capabilities”.

It added the US will “continue to field flexible nuclear forces suited to deterring regional nuclear conflict, including the capability to forward deploy strategic bombers, dual-capable fighter aircraft, and nuclear weapons to the region”.

Kwon also denounced the visit of US officials and the South Korean delegation to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Georgia, a southeastern coastal base home to key nuclear submarines.

20230224-121201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Intel kicks off work on $20 bn semiconductor plant in US

    Most EU countries set to slide into recession in Q4

    Aung San Suu Kyi sent to solitary confinement: Report

    Myanmar: Protesters face upto 20 yrs’ prison under new law