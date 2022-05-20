Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has released and is generating positive talk at the box office.

Continuing a tradition that he has been following, the young star visited Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings for his film. The actor has been known to follow this tradition for all his films and it comes as no surprise when he did the same for a film that is expected to end Bollywood’s dry spell.

The actor has been on his toes ever since the promotions for the film started, travelling day and night to different cities with sleepless nights and giving it his all.

With ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ premiering now, Kartik also has ‘Captain India’, ‘Freddy’, ‘Shehzada’, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next in the pipeline.

