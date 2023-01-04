Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday claimed that ab AAP delegation is continuously calling Union Home Ministry officials but is not getting an appointment to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over the shocking death of a woman on Delhi’s outskirts.

“Such a horrific incident has happened in Delhi and since yesterday (Tuesday), I have called up Home Minister Amit Shah’s office several times and tried to ask for an appointment as that the law and order situation in Delhi has gone from bad to worse.

“A BJP leader dragged and murdered Delhi’s daughter on the road like Taliban, but Home Minister Amit Shah is not willing to meet AAP MPs over law and order. Have been continuously calling the Home Minister’s office for an appointment, but they aren’t ready to give time to the AAP delegation,” Singh told media persons here.

He alleged that the accused in the Kanjhawala incident is a BJP leader, so the whole BJP government is working to protect him. The BJP has not yet expelled Manoj Mittal from its party because like Unnao-Hathras incidents, BJP always supports such perpetrators, he claimed.

“I have written a letter to the office of the Home Minister Amit Shah, as the law and order in Delhi comes under his ministry. I have also written an email and called him up personally as well as at his official number but there has been no response. A person from his office later called yesterday and said that an appointment can be finalised today (Wednesday), but until now there has been no call from them,” the AAP leader claimed.

“Not even a single word of condemnation has come out of the mouths of BJP MPs, MLAs and Union Ministers regarding the Kanjhawala incident. At the behest of BJP leaders, efforts are now being made to give a different angle to this matter, a cover-up is being organised to save Manoj Mittal,” he alleged.

