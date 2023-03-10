Prison officials have recovered a packet containing 23 surgical blades and other banned material from an inmate in highly secured Delhi’s Tihar Jail, an official said on Friday.

According to a senior prison official, on Thursday at about 6:40 a.m., the staff of Central Jail Number-3, Tihar, on noticing suspicious movement of some inmates, intercepted them and after thorough body search recovered a packet containing 23 surgical blades, drugs, two touch screen mobile phones, a SIM card and other contrabands from the possession of one inmate.

“On further investigation, it was revealed that the packet was thrown inside the jail over the walls from the adjoining jail,” said the official.

“The inmate who threw the packet inside has been identified. The matter has been reported to the police for further investigation and necessary action as per law,” the official added.

