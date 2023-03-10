INDIA

Contraband including surgical blades, mobile phones, drugs recovered from Tihar inmate

NewsWire
0
0

Prison officials have recovered a packet containing 23 surgical blades and other banned material from an inmate in highly secured Delhi’s Tihar Jail, an official said on Friday.

According to a senior prison official, on Thursday at about 6:40 a.m., the staff of Central Jail Number-3, Tihar, on noticing suspicious movement of some inmates, intercepted them and after thorough body search recovered a packet containing 23 surgical blades, drugs, two touch screen mobile phones, a SIM card and other contrabands from the possession of one inmate.

“On further investigation, it was revealed that the packet was thrown inside the jail over the walls from the adjoining jail,” said the official.

“The inmate who threw the packet inside has been identified. The matter has been reported to the police for further investigation and necessary action as per law,” the official added.

20230310-232803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    On Women’s Day, Kerala to get first lady ambulance driver

    No one can force ration card holders to buy national flag:...

    Dry weather with partly cloudy sky likely in J&K

    Union Home Secy Ajay Bhalla reviews Delhi airport infrastructure issues