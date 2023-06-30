The Defence Ministry on Friday signed Rs 2,725 crore contract with Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd for a medium refit of Indian Navy’s Shishumar class SSK submarine INS Shankush, an official statement said.

The delivery of the submarine post the medium refit with life certification (MRLC) will be in 2026. After its completion, INS Shankush will be combat ready and will join the active fleet of the Indian Navy with upgraded combat capability

According to the Defence Ministry, this project is an important step towards development of MDL as Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Hub for supporting the industrial ecosystem of India.

The project would involve more than 30 MSMEs and would lead to employment generation of 1,200 Mandays per day for the project duration. The project will be a proud flag bearer of Atmanirbhar Bharat in consonance with the Make in India initiative of the government, the defence officials added.

