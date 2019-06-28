Contract with Ukraine for An-32 upgrade on: Government

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) The contract with Ukraine for upgradation of the Indian Air Force’s An-32 transport aircraft has not been terminated, parliament was informed on Monday.

“Out of 105 AN-32 aircraft planned for upgradation, 55 aircraft have been upgraded – 40 aircraft at Kiev, Ukraine and 15 aircraft at 1 BRD (Rase Repair Depot), Kanpur,” Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

Upgradation of the remaining aircraft was planned in a phased manner depending upon the supply of kits by Ukraine, he said.

Naik said equipment fitted on the An-32 aircraft was functional and serviceable on all aircraft that were flying.

“All transport aircraft in IAF cleared for flying are fully airworthy,” he added.

–IANS

