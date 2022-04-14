INDIA

Contractor suicide case: K’taka Minister Eshwarappa announces resignation

Karnataka’s Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who is embroiled in the suicide case of contractor and BJP leader Santhosh K. Patil, on Thursday announced his resignation.

“I have worked as the RDPR minister till date under the CM’s (Basavraj) Bommai’s leadership in the government. I have taken a decision to tender my resignation on Friday evening. I don’t want to cause embarrassment to my party and party leadership,” he said.

Eshwarappa said that he had decided to tender his resignation earlier, but was stopped by his colleagues. “If I have committed any mistake, let the god punish me. I am confident of coming out clean from the allegations in the contractor suicide case,” he said.

Patil, who committed suicide by consuming poison, held Eshwarappa directly responsible for his death, alleging that the minister had asked for a 40 per cent commission in a Rs 4 crore project, through his aides.

The Congress has called for an indefinite strike, demanding resignation and arrest of Eshwarappa.

