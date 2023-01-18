INDIA

Contractors stage protest ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Karnataka

NewsWire
0
0

Members of State Contractors Association staged a big protest on Wednesday here ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Karnataka visit on Thursday, alleging harassment by the BJP ministers for commission and demanding release of their pending bills amounting to Rs 25,000 crore.

Thousands of contractors from across the state have slammed the ruling BJP over “40 per cent commission”, saying that they are staging symbolic protests to send a warning signal to the government.

If the pending bills are not cleared by the end of this month, contractors will stop all work in the state and stage a protest, the agitating contractors warned.

The government’s assurance during the last protest has remained only as an assurance, as it has not kept the promises regarding payment of bills, and not a single rupee has been cleared in the pending bills, the protestors alleged.

If questioned on corruption, the ruling BJP establishment will send the whistle blower to jail, they alleged, adding that the clearance of pending bills is delayed by seeking unnecessary technical details.

State Contractors’ Association President Kempanna stated that he had handed over all documents relating to 40 per cent commission scandal being handed over to the advocate and, in turn, they will be submitted to the court. Apart from the pending bills, local contractors are not getting work under the ruling BJP in the state, he alleged.

20230118-234404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shops in Patna to face closure if they violate Covid norms

    Vignesh Shivan’s Rowdy Pictures thanks Rajasthan Royals for scoring 222 against...

    TN govt developing new citizen-centric web portal

    Gautam Nain on his upcoming music video ‘Jazbaat’