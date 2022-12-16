The political row over the ‘Besharam Rang’ song of the upcoming movie ‘Pathaan’, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, is trivial, according to Kannada actor and activist Chetan Ahimsa, who has given another take on the colours at the centre of the controversy.

Chetan stated that the ‘Pathaan’ song has been politicised because Deepika Padukone is seen wearing a saffron bikini and SRK a green shirt. Antagonism created by clothing and colour is trivial, he said.

“Saffron — Buddha and Basava’s colour — has been hijacked by Hindutva. Green — symbol of nature and farmers — has been Islamicised. A contrived conspiracy,” Chetan stated. Basava was a Shaivite saint and social reformer who lived in the 12th centure C.E.

Chetan Ahimsa is known for his activism against Hindutva forces. He recently claimed that the Daivaaradhane shown in Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ has been wrongly depicted as part of the Hindu religion. He maintained that the practice existed among indigenous people before the advent of Brahmanical Hinduism and this created a huge controversy.

Sri Rama Sena founder Pramod Muthalik, incidentally, had warned that if ‘Besharam Rang’ is not withdrawn, his organisation would launch a boycott ‘Pathaan’ campaign all over the country.

