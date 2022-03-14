INDIA

Control movement from China in wake of rising Covid cases: Raj CM to Centre

By NewsWire
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday advised the Central government to control people’s movement from China in view of the rising number of Covid cases there.

“There has been a rapid increase in the cases of Covid in China. When the cases of Covid worldwide have decreased, then the increase in Covid cases in China is worrying because two years ago, the corona virus also started from here.”

“Seeing the situation in China, the Indian government should consider controlling the movement from there. There is no scope for negligence after taking lessons from the Covid cases that came in the past,” he added.

