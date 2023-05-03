INDIA

Controversial Assam leader rearrested for attacking, spitting on bizman

Shrinkhal Chaliha, the controversial leader of the nationalist Bir Lachit Sena organisation in Assam, was rearrested on Wednesday for attacking and spitting on a businessman who refused to pay a donation.

The arrest came after Chaliha was granted bail in the same case on Tuesday night.

Veer Lachit Sena claims to work for safeguarding the interests of Assamese people.

According to the police, the controversial leader was rearrested under the National Security Act (NSA).

Earlier on Tuesday, Chaliha was arrested by the Sivasagar Police after the businessman who was attacked lodged a complaint against him.

Assam DGP G.P. Singh said that the action against Chaliha was taken as per the law.

The forceful demanding of money for organising any socio-cultural event is prohibited according to the government.

When Chaliha attacked the businessman, the entire incident was recorded by the store’s CCTV camera and has since been making the rounds on social media.

The victim reportedly said that he had previously paid his share through a traders’ association, but Chaliha and his men were not ready to listen to that.

