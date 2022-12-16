INDIA

Controversial book: SC stays arrest of Principal of Indore college

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the arrest of a college principal in Indore regarding a case registered against him and others for keeping a controversial book in the college library.

Inamur Rehman, the Principal of the college, moved the apex court challenging an order passed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The book, titled “Collective Violence and Criminal Justice System”, was kept in the library of the Government Naveen Law College.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said: “Pending further orders, there shall be a stay on the arrest of the petitioner in connection with the FIR.”

The bench, also comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha, also issued notice to the Madhya Pradesh government and others.

Earlier this month, an LLM student of the college and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader Lucky Adiwal (28) filed a police complaint against the author of the controversial book, its publisher Amar Law Publication, Rehman and professor Mirza Mojij Baig. It has been claimed that the book, which is being taught to law students, has content against the Hindu community and the RSS.

The state’s Higher Education Department had formed a seven-member committee to examine the matter. The petition filed in the apex court said the petitioner has been wrongfully implicated in the case.

