Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who was dismissed earlier this year because he was allegedly violating its journalistic standards by advising his brother, disgraced New York governor Andrew Cuomo, opened up on a number of issues to American comedian and “Real Time” show host Bill Maher, reports ‘Deadline’.

Cuomo, who will soon start a new primetime show on NewsNation (formerly WGN), did not say anything controversial about his former employers, despite Maher trying his best by pointing out that the rating for his old slot is down by 53 per cent.

“Happy is probably not the right word,” Cuomo said, allowing for the fact that he does miss CNN. “I feel like I lost a sense of purpose for a while because of how things ended.” He even admitted that he wanted to get back into his previous role.

And, as ‘Deadline’ notes, he “wasn’t baited into disparaging his former home at CNN”. Cuomo said: “It’s a great organisation and there are great people there. I want good things for people there. I had a great team that I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to.”

Cuomo readily admitted that he advised his brother throughout the scandal. “This is my brother. Obviously, I’m not objective,” he declared.

Maher brought up Mario Cuomo, Chris Cuomo’s father and also New York governor, who once infamously left a plane on the tarmac and declined to run for President despite strong support. Cuomo gave a revealing picture of his father as a way to illustrate what’s been lost in politics.

“Pop wasn’t afraid of losing,” the son said. “He came from nothing. He didn’t want to run for president. It wasn’t because we were in the mob. He didn’t run because he didn’t think he was good enough to be president. ‘I don’t believe I am the man for that job.’ He respected it, he respected what it means, and didn’t see it as an article of his own avarice.”

20220730-224202