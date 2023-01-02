Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh, Sunil Saraf, has come under fire for firing in the air from his revolver during a New Year party organised at his residence in Anuppur district on Saturday night.

The MLA had thrown a party for his supporters with a view to give push the campaign for the Assembly elections scheduled later this year. However, he courted trouble by brandishing a revolver.

A video of the New Year celebrations went viral on social media, wherein Saraf could be seen brandishing firing in the air while dancing to a Bollywood number. The video triggered a political controversy, with the administration being asked to investigate the matter.

When the song ‘Main Hoon Don’ was played, Saraf could be seen dancing to the popular number while flashing his gun. When questioned about his act later, the Congress MLA claimed that he was holding a ‘toy gun’.

On Monday, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra told mediapersons that the Anuppur district SP has been directed to conduct an inquiry into the matter and take action if the MLA is found to have broken the law. Following the Home Minister’s order, a case was registered at the Kotma police station.

Anuppur SP Jitendra Singh Pawar said that the matter is being probed and an FIR has been registered against the MLA.

“After examining the viral video, we investigated the matter. We found that the MLA misused his licenced gun. The matter is under probe,” Pawar added.

Few months back, Saraf, a first-time MLA, was accused of harassing a woman co-passanger while travelling on a train from Rewa to Bhopal.

Saraf was then accompanied by another Congress MLA, Siddharth Kushwaha. The woman, who was travelling in the first AC compartment of Rewanchal Express, had accused that the Congress MLAs misbehaved with her in a ‘heavily drunk’ state.

