Controversy erupts after Chennai Mayor meets Bishop who made ‘anti-Hindu remarks’

A fresh controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu with fringe Hindu groups coming out against first Dalit woman Mayor of Chennai, R. Priya meeting a controversial Bishop Ezra Sargunam, who in a speech earlier called upon Christians to punch Hindus hard in the face till they bleed.

He had also said that there was nothing called Hindu religion and had asked the Christian faithfuls to beat up anyone who says that Hinduism was a religion.

Hindu Makkal Katchi, a fringe Hindu group on its Twitter post said, “Mayor Of Chennai is a member of ‘Ottery ECI Church’. She went to meet ‘Bishop Ezra’ to receive his blessings. Now, any doubt on Gopalapuram connection – Crypto. This is a total injustice to Dalit community.”

The controversial Bishop Ezra Sargunam had also come out strongly against Prime minister Narendra Modi in an earlier speech in 2020.

When contacted a senior leader of the BJP said, “We are studying the matter and will comment on the same.”

Chennai Mayor R. Priya was not available for comments even after repeated calls. DMK leaders also refrained from commenting on the matter.

20220306-213203