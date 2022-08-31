INDIA

Controversy over electoral rolls as Congress gears up for presidential poll

NewsWire
0
2

The process for the Congress President’s election has come in spotlight after few leaders questioned the non-availability of electoral rolls in the public domain.

Two Congress leaders, Manish Tewari and Karti Chidambaram, on Wednesday urged the Central Election Authority, headed by Madhusudan Mistry, to make the electoral rolls public and available on the Congress website.

However, the CEA said that these rolls will be made available to candidates contesting elections.

Tewari and Karti Chidambaram had raised concerns over the manner in which the presidential poll in the party is being held.

Underlining the need of a well-defined electoral college, Karti Chidambaram said any ad hoc electoral college is meaningless.

In a tweet on Wednesday. he said: “Every election needs a well defined & clear electoral college. The process of forming the electoral college must also be clear, well defined & transparent. An ad hoc electoral college is no electoral college.”

Anandpur Sahib MP Tewari too has raised doubts over the electoral rolls ahead of the party’s presidential poll, saying these should be made public to ensure a free and fair election process.

Tewari was reacting to veteran party leader Mistry’s remark that party members wishing to contest can get access to the list in PCC offices as the list of electors has not been made public.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, he said: “With great respect @MD_Mistry ji How can there be a fair & free election without a publicly available electoral roll ? Essence of a fair & free process is that names & addresses of electors must be published on @INCIndia website in a transparent manner.”

20220831-231003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ISL: Jamshedpur FC sign versatile forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas

    ‘Discordant Notes’ a definitive work on Supreme Court’s dissenting judgments

    Biju Patnaik’s Dakota to reach Bhubaneswar soon

    Restrictions to continue in Kashmir on Friday