ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Controversy over Pawan-Rana’s confrontation scene in ‘Bheemla Nayak’

By NewsWire
0
0

The Kummari and Shalivahana communities in Andhra Pradesh have been offended by a particular scene from ‘Bheemla Nayak’ in which Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan have a face-off, followed by a high-octane action sequence.

Some people have lodged a complaint against the makers of ‘Bheemla Nayak’.

A fight scene from ‘Bheemla Nayak’ features Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan locking horns. As Rana charges at Pawan Kalyan, he is seen smashing off a pot-wheel. As the communities whose traditional occupation is pottery are offended by this act in the movie, they seem to have raised their voice against it.

According to Purushotham, from Guntur, the corporation chairman of both the communities, the scene has affected their livelihood, and he hence demanded the scene be cut out of the movie.

“Pottery wheel is our livelihood and we worship it every day. We were deeply hurt by Rana kicking the wheel and it is a matter of pride for us. The scene should be removed immediately, we have serious objections,” added Purushotham.

Well, the makers of the movie are yet to respond on the same. Helmed by Sagar K Chandra, ‘Bheemla Nayak’ was released last Friday, received a great response from fans and audiences.

20220302-155404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.