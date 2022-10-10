Delhi Police has summoned Aam Aadmi Party MLA and ex-minister Rajendra Pal Gautam to join the investigation in connection with the religion conversion programme controversy where anti-Hindu God slogans were raised.

Gautam will have to join the investigation on Tuesday. This is the first summon which has been issued to him. After getting mired into controversy, Gautam had resigned from the minister’s post.

BJP’s Delhi President Adesh Gupta had lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Gautam, for the alleged conversion programme where anti-Hindu God slogans were raised.

Gupta had requested the Delhi Police to lodge the FIR under sections 153A, 153B, 295A, 298, 505, 506 of Indian Penal Code.

According to the information, the programme was held at Ambedkar Bhawan in Central Delhi.

“They made the video of the programme and made it viral. The video was exasperating and mischievous in nature. These social media posts are created with the obvious motive of inciting violence and promoting hatred,” read the complaint of Gupta.

Gupta had alleged that during the anti-NRC protests, same tactics were used to incite violence by the AAP leaders.

The complaint read that a Sabha was held at Ambedkar Bhawan on October 6. This Sabha was organised under the aegis of AAP and their concerned leaders where some oaths were administered which continuously demeaned various Hindu God and Goddess and subsequently everyone was asked not to follow Hinduism considering it to be a bad religion.

“That videos were made of such speech and were subsequently shared in various social media platforms to get maximum reach and propagation so that the religious sentiments of people of entire Hindu religion may be attacked and subsequently a state of riot and disturbance be created on a national level,” the complaint read.

The Delhi Police said that they were looking into the matter.

