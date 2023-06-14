The prime accused in the conversion via gaming app case, Shahnawaz Khan a.k.a. Baddo, who was nabbed by the Ghaziabad Police from Maharashtra, has deleted “a lot of crucial data and other digital evidence” from his mobile phone and laptop, the police said on Wednesday.

A police officer said that Khan’s phone and laptop will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in order to retrieve the deleted data.

DCP Nipun Agrawal said that two mobile phones were recovered from Khan, who was operating six e-mail accounts on those two phones.

Two e-mails were being used for gaming apps while one e-mail ID reportedly contained some e-mails sent from Pakistan.

Also, around 50 Pakistan-based numbers were found saved on his mobile phone directory. The officer said that an investigation under the National Security Act could be considered.

The police also said that Khan deleted a lot of data and other evidence while he was on the run. The Ghaziabad Police, however, have managed to recover some of the deleted data.

Khan, who was brought to Ghaziabad on Tuesday from Maharashtra following his arrest on Sunday from a lodge in Alibaug, told the police that the “Pakistan-based e-mail ID was for gaming purposes”.

He further told the police that he only used to send videos of Islamic scholars, and never actively took part in conversion.

A source in the police said that Khan has, so far, denied most of the allegations levelled against him.

“He has been replying in such a manner as if he is not at all involved in the conversion case,” a source said.

Khan was later presented at a court that sent him to 14-day judicial custody. The police are currently waiting for the forensic test reports.

The forensic reports usually take time to complete, and the police have requested the lab officials to make the reports in connection with the case available at the earliest.

Khan, 23, is said to be a tech-savvy person and a “gaming expert”. He is a resident of Devripada in Maharashtra’s Thane district. He has three brothers.

His father, Maqsood, is no more, and his mother’s name has been learnt to be Mumtaz.

His family is involved in the business of shampoo production.

