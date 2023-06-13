INDIA

Conversion via app case: Police to investigate bank accounts of accused

The Ghaziabad police will investigate the bank accounts of Shahnawaz Khan, alias Baddo, the prime accused in the conversion of minor children through gaming app case, an official said on Tuesday.

Khan was arrested in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

Senior police officers involved in the investigation have prepared a list of more than 50 questions to interrogate Khan.

The police will investigate bank accounts used for the transactions of money for conversion. These bank accounts have been opened in different names.

On Monday, Mumbra and Ghaziabad police produced Khan in Thane district court which granted transit remand of Khan to Ghaziabad Police till June 15.

The Ghaziabad police team, along with the accused, will return on Tuesday.

Khan was arrested on Sunday from a lodge where he was staying with a false identity.

twenty-three-year-old Khan is a resident of Mumbra in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

