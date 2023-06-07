INDIALIFESTYLE

Conversion via gaming app: Police launch manhunt for main accused

The Ghaziabad Police, Lucknow Police and several other agencies are searching for the main accused Shahnawaz Khan alias Baddo, who allegedly targeted minor children to convert them through an online gaming application, at many places including Maharashtra.

The Ghaziabad police is in Chandigarh and Faridabad for further investigation. A police team has also been sent to Maharashtra to nab Shahnawaz Khan, who hails from Thane.

A cleric (Maulvi) at a mosque in Sanjay Nagar area in Ghaziabad was arrested on Sunday.

Four minors — two from Ghaziabad and one each from Faridabad and Chandigarh — who converted through this modus operandi, have been identified so far.

Nipun Agarwal, DCP Ghaziabad (city), said the accused, Shahnawaz Khan, whose digital name was ‘Baddo’, used to spot the children who were playing on the app ‘Fortnite’.

“When teenagers used to lose the game, they were asked to read verses from the Quran if they wanted to win. And when they won, their interest and belief (in the Quran) would increase. Subsequently, they would convert to Islam,” the DCP said.

The Ghaziabad police has also received information about conversion of 400 people from Mumbra area of Gujarat through the gaming app. The informer has also provided photos and videos to the police.

The police have gathered some inputs about Shahnawaz Khan. The police disclosed a Pakistani connection behind the conversion racket.

