INDIA

Convict living under new identity arrested after 35 years

NewsWire
0
0

A murder convict finally landed in the police net after evading arrest for almost 35 years.

The accused, Prakash Sharma, 59, of Lucknow’s Daulatganj area, made two electronic transactions of Rs 20,000 which helped the police in tracking him down.

Prakash and his co-aide Rajendra, had stabbed to death one Jai Shanker Mishra over a personal issue in March 1985.

Mishra’s wife, Suman had then lodged an FIR.

He was arrested for the crime and was sent to jail and later sentenced to life imprisonment in 1987.

Prakash thereafter got bail and then through his counsel, he appealed before the high court against the sentence. But before the court accepted his plea, he managed to flee.

Later, the court issued an NBW.

Prakash, meanwhile, fled to Delhi where he was living under a different identity.

Police said that a drive was launched under ‘Operation Prahar’ to arrest absconding criminals and convicts who had escaped from custody.

The police first tracked a distant relative of Prakash Sharma, who denied having any information, but continued keeping a watch and traced the transactions in Delhi, done from accounts in the convict’s name.

“When Prakash made two transactions, a team quizzed the relative and Prakash’s new location was detected,” a police officer said.

The accused was arrested by a joint team of Thakurganj police and the surveillance team of West Zone of Lucknow police commissionerate.

ADCP West Zone, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said Prakash was absconding since 1987.

“We got a tip off about his presence in Delhi where he was working as a security guard under a fake name. A team conducted a raid and nabbed the accused,” he said.

20221110-084402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Opposition unity ‘core’ as Nitish and Lalu meet Sonia

    Twitter acquires OpenBack to make push notifications better

    Electric train in U.P begins from Gorakhpur to Nautanwa

    Expeditiously decide bail plea of Anil Deshmukh, SC to Bombay HC