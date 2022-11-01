SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Convicted in murder case, man arrested after nine years in B'desh

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), the elite force of Bangladesh police, has arrested a fugitive convict, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Biswajit Das murder case nine years back.

The arrested convict has been identified as Khandaker Mohammad Younus Ali (36) from Magura district in Khulna division.

Confirming the news, Senior Assistant Director (Media) of RAB, Fazlul Haque, said that Ali was arrested at around 11:45 am on Monday from the Kellapur area in Narayanganj.

Biswajit, a tailor-shop worker, was hacked to death in broad daylight near Bahadur Shah Park in Old Dhaka on December 9, 2012, during a blockade called by the BNP-led alliance.

On December 18, 2013, a speedy-trial tribunal awarded death penalty to eight persons in connection with the case, while 13 others were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Ali had been on the run since his conviction.

