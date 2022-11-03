INDIA

COO of Royal Bhutan Army calls on Defence Secy to enhance bilateral ties

NewsWire
0
0

The Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Royal Bhutan Army, Lt. Gen. Batoo Tshering called on Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane here on Thursday to enhance bilateral defence cooperation.

“During the interaction, they discussed ongoing defence cooperation between the two countries’ armies and reviewed areas of mutual interest to increase ties,” said a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

The Defence Secretary congratulated Tshering for completing 17 years as the COO of Royal Bhutan Army.

Tshering was enthusiastic about the positive connect with the Indian military training team and acknowledged its contribution to the well-being of Bhutan since 1962, said the statement.

Aramane also acknowledged the National Service Programme (Gyalsung) launched by Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the king of Bhutan, and discussed the possible avenues of cooperation between India and Bhutan in the area of skill development of youth.

Tshering was also appreciative of the review he carried out of the passing out parade at Officers Training Academy in Chennai.

20221103-220003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AIADMK to elect Coordinator, Joint Coordinator on Dec 7

    41.4% in poll-bound states ‘very much satisfied’ with PM Modi

    Keep watch on suspicious elements providing support to terror activities: J&K...

    Amit Shah speaks to J&K LG over stampede at Vaishno Devi...