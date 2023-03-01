BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIALIFESTYLE

Cooking gas price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder, commercial gas go up by Rs 350

Prices of domestic cooking gas and commercial cylinders have been hiked by Rs 50 and Rs 350.50 per cylinder respectively with effect from Wednesday (March 1).

With this hike, the retail price of cooking gas in Delhi will now be Rs 1,103 per cylinder, while the price for a commercial cylinder will be Rs 2,119.50.

Domestic gas prices were last revised in July 2022. A domestic gas cylinder weighs 14.2 kg while a commercial gas cylinder weighs 19 kg.

Every household is entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year. Beyond that, customers need to make any additional purchases of LPG cylinders at the market price.

