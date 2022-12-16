INDIA

Cop arrested in custodial death case in UP’s Kanpur

Special Operations Group in-charge Prashant Gautam, one of the seven accused, has been arrested for murder in connection with the custodial death of a 27-year-old trader in Kanpur Dehat district.

Seven persons, including six policemen and a duty doctor of Kanpur Dehat district hospital, were booked on Wednesday in connection with the death of the trader Balwant Singh in police custody, late on Monday night.

On the complaint of Angad Singh, uncle of Balwant Singh, an FIR had been registered under the relevant IPC sections.

Balwant Singh, who died in police custody after he was detained in an alleged loot case, was assaulted and had more than two dozen wounds on his body, according to the autopsy report.

As per the doctors, who performed the autopsy, he died due to severe assault.

Superintendent of police Kanpur Dehat Suniti, said, “On Thursday, the police arrested SOG in-charge Prashant Gautam, one of the seven accused, while searches are underway to arrest the remaining accused who are absconding. Six teams have been formed to arrest them. They are facing murder charge.”

Meanwhile, another person, Ram Rathore of Mahipalpur, who was allegedly picked up by the Kanpur Dehat police in connection with the robbery and in which Balwant Singh died in police custody, has been admitted to Havaspur Community Health Centre. The police were tight-lipped about the reasons for the hospitalisation.

