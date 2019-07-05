Cop booked for filming woman taking bath at Yatra camp

Jammu, July 5 (IANS) A local policeman was booked on Friday for filming a woman taking bath in an Amarnath Yatra camp in Jammu district.

Police sources said the constable, Tariq Ahmad of Indian Reserve Police’s 19th battalion, was booked for trying to outrage the modesty of a woman.

“He has been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for trying to outrage the modesty of a woman. A case has been registered in Trikuta Nagar police station in Jammu city in this incident,” police sources said.

As per the sources, a woman pilgrim was taking bath at a Amarnath Yatra camp in Jammu city when the constable tried to shoot her video with his mobile camera.

The woman raised an alarm after which the people around caught the constable while he was shooting the woman’s video.

“He was arrested and later released on bail. He will have to face the process of law. This would be in addition to the disciplinary proceedings to be initiated by his commanding officer,” the sources said.

