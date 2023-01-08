INDIA

Cop dies after being stabbed by robber

A 57-year-old Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) who was stabbed by a robber four days ago, has succumbed to the injuries during the course of treatment on Sunday, an official said.

On January 4, a woman came to Mayapuri police station and reported that her cell phone was robbed by a man. When she resisted the robbery attempt, she and her husband were threatened with dire consequences.

ASI Shambhu Dayal later went to the crime scene and caught the man who robbed the cell phone. The robber was identified as Anish.

When Dayal was taking Anish to the police station, he was attacked by the accused with a knife.

“The accused robber pulled out a knife hiding under his shirt and attacked Dayal on multiple parts of his body, neck, chest, stomach and backside. Anish was overpowered by police staff. Dayal was taken to hospital where he succumbed during the course of treatment,” a police officer said.

Delhi Police Commissioner, Sanjay Arora paid homage to Dayal in the office complex of DCP West.

ASI Shambhu Dayal joined the Delhi Police in 1993.

Dayal served almost 30 years in Delhi Police. He is survived by his wife Sanjana, son Deepak and two daughters, Gayatri and Priyanka.

He was from Ganwali village in Rajasthan’s Sikar district.

20230108-234403

