Cop dies at police complex in Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 3 (IANS) A policeman and one of his relatives have died at the police complex in Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar, sources said on Monday.

According to sources, the bodies were recovered from a residential apartment. The deceased have been identified as Beerji Koul (the policeman), and Sameer Koul.

Sources say that a gas heater was kept on in the night and the two could have died due to asphyxia.

Police have started investigation and inquest proceedings under relevant sections.

