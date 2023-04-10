INDIA

Cop in Maha’s Hingoli reports for duty dead drunk, to face probe

NewsWire
0
0

A heavily inebriated on-duty policeman has been served with a notice for a departmental probe and booked by his own staff, sending shockwaves in the establishment, officials said here on Monday.

The incident happened early on Sunday when accused, Sunil Mahadev Giri, 47, of Hingoli City Police Station was found dead drunk on duty during a night patrol.

During the night-patrol, Giri, in a fully tipsy state, somehow reached the Aundha Police Station for a check around 2 a.m.

However, the other policemen on duty were taken aback to see that he was stumbling, tottering, talking gibberish, unable to keep his eyes straight, and reeking strongly of liquor.

Seeing his condition, they informed the senior police officers who ordered a probe into the matter.

Based on a complaint filed by another policeman D. K. Naik, a case has been registered against Giri at the Aundha Police Station, which could pose ramifications for the cop.

“As per the Supreme Court guidelines in such cases involving public servants, Giri has been served with a show-cause notice and allowed to go pending a further departmental inquiry,” Aundha Police Station in charge Inspector Vishwanath K. Zunjare told IANS.

The incident has created a sensation as during night duty, the police are expected to rush for the help of citizens in distress, or victims of road accidents or major crimes.

With the example of Giri who was stone-drunk and barely able to control himself or speak, many raised questions wondering how he could render assistance to any needy citizens in case of an emergency, especially in the dark hours.

20230410-172605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FedEx soars most in 9 months under Raj Subramaniam: Report

    Defence Ministry bans import of 107 strategically important sub-systems

    Fresh raids by ED at Paytm PayU and other payment gateway...

    Major fire at factory in Delhi’s Narela