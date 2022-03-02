INDIA

Cop killed, 11 injured in road mishap while on poll duty in Manipur

By NewsWire
A security personnel was killed and 11 others were injured on Wednesday when their vehicle met in an accident due to mechanical failure in northern Manipur’s Tamenglong district, officials said.

Election Department officials said that the accident occurred when the security personnel, as part of their election-related duty, were on their way to an area in Tamenglong district, where the second phase of Assembly election would be held on March 5.

The officials said that Lalawmpuia, a Mizoram Armed Police personnel, died on the spot and the 11 injured, eight of them seriously, were airlifted to Imphal and are under medical treatment in the hospitals.

The Mizoram Armed police personnel are part of the central forces deployed in the

two-phases of Manipur Assembly polls.

According to the officials, the driver of the vehicle lost control near the Tamenglong college as the road was very narrow.

The first phase of Manipur Assembly election was held on Monday and the counting of votes would take place on March 10.

