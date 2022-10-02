INDIA

Cop killed, CRPF trooper injured in terror attack in J&K’s Pulwama

NewsWire
0
0

A local policeman was killed and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper injured on Sunday in a terror attack in J&K’s Pulwama district.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said on its Twitter page, “Militants fired upon joint naka party of CRPF & Police at Pinglana, #Pulwama. In this #militant attack, 01 Police personnel got #Killed & 01 CRPF personnel got injured. Reinforcement sent. Area being #cordoned. Further details shall follow”.

After the terrorist attack, reinforcements have been sent in. The area has been cordoned off and an operation has been started to nab the attackers.

The security forces have intensified operations against the militants in the Valley during recent days to thwart any militant plan to disrupt the various functions being attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah is scheduled to arrive on a three-day visit to J&K on Monday.

20221002-153005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 injured in guest house fire in Delhi’s Shakarpur

    Dhaka accords thrust to boost trade with India via all means:...

    ‘Tejashwi set an example by marrying woman of other community’

    IBC to organise a six-team league for pro boxers in August...