A police head constable was killed in clashes between some police personnel inside the police lines in J&Ks Kathua district.

Police sources said that after returning from duties, some police personnel clashed with each other inside the district police lines (DPL) in Kathua district late Wednesday evening.

“One head constable identified as Muhammad Yunus was killed during these clashes when a constable opened fire.

“The accused has been arrested. Investigation is going on to find out the reasons those led to the clash,” sources said.

