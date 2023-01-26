INDIALIFESTYLE

Cop opens fire on his senior at police barrack near Kolkata

A police sub-inspector on Thursday was shot at by his colleague at a police barrack in the Technocity Police Station area near Kolkata, officials said.

Sub-inspector Kaushik Ghosh was shot at by assistant sub-inspector Abhijit Ghosh with his service revolver.

Kaushik Ghosh is currently under treatment at a private hospital in the city. He was shot in his left leg.

Abhijit Ghosh has been suspended and an enquiry has been initiated by the police staff of Technocity Police station on the probable reasons that prompted Abhijit Ghosh to open fire on his senior colleague.

It was learnt that Abhijit Ghosh had recently been transferred to Techno City Police Station from the Special Task Force (STF).

He was apparently not on good terms with Kaushik Ghosh.

Abhijit Ghosh also frequently talked about the sub-inspector’s misbehaviour towards him as well as other sub-ordinates.

The police are investigating whether the shooting event was preceded by any altercation between them.

The team conducting the probe is also trying to understand how Abhijit Ghosh got hold of his service revolver even as both were off- duty while the shooting incident took place.

Questions are also being raised about the duty officers responsible for the allotment of firearms to on-duty police personnel.

Investigations are on whether the service revolver and bullets were actually allotted to him, or he got hold of them without the knowledge of the officers in charge of arms allotment.

