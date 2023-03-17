INDIA

Cop robbed at gunpoint in Bihar’s Naugachia

A gang of five to six armed robbers looted a bike and other valuables of a sub-inspector in Naugachia in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district.

The incident happened late on Thursday night.

The victim, sub-inspector Umashankar Singh, is deployed at the Naugachia police station. He had gone to the Bihpur police station for some official work.

While returning at around 9 p.m., his motorbike was overtaken by the highway robbers at Kharik village, who looted him of his bike, cash and two mobile phones at gunpoint. The robbers had put the gun on his head and threatened dire consequences if he shouted or revealed the incidents to anyone.

Sushant Kumar Saroj, the SP of Navgachiya said: “An incident of loot with a sub-inspector rank officer happened in the district. We are making efforts to identify the accused. Raids are on to nab them.

Following the incident, a large number of police forces reached the spot and conducted raids in the adjoining villages.

