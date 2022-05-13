A constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police was shot and injured by terrorists on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said.

The constable was identified as Reyaz Ahmad Thoker and he was shot near his residence in the Gudoora village.

“Terrorist fired upon Police Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker S/O Ali Mohammed at his residence at Gudroo Pulwama. He has been shifted to hospital. Area cordoned off,” police said.

Additional forces reached the spot and an operation was started to nab the attackers.

Terrorists on Thursday shot and killed a Kashmiri Pandit government employee, Rahul Bhat in his office in Chadoora town of Budgam district.

Bhat’s murder has been widely condemned while the migrant Kashmiri Pandits working in the Valley have accused the administration of failure to protect them.

