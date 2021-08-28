The liquor ban law of Bihar is often said to be misused by the police officials for their own personal interest. One such incident has happened in Gopalganj district where a sub-inspector rank officer threatened a man and his father of framing them in a liquor smuggling case.

A video of the police officer named Lalan Singh and a tout went viral on social media on Friday.

“A video went viral on social media against an officer of the district. The matter is under investigation. We have constituted a team headed by DSP rank officer Naresh Paswan to probe this matter. If the alleged officer is found guilty following the investigation, strict action will be taken against him,” Gopalganj SP Anand Kumar said.

Lalan Singh is posted at Jadhopur police station in Gopalganj.

In the viral video, he is allegedly talking to a tout named Raju Babu. The latter is saying that he will manage to present Rana Singh and his father before Lalan Singh at Jadhopur police station for the negotiation.

Singh in reply said “don’t take them to police station otherwise he would put them behind the bars”.

“I went at the house of father-son duo at Hariharpur village but they did not open the door. My uniform has been torn apart. I will seize liquor in day or two and then frame them in liquor smuggling case. He have not seen the power of sub-inspector (Daroga),” Singh said while interacting with Raju Babu in viral audio.

A few days ago, Singh went to Hariharpur village to resolve land dispute wherein Rana Singh is the complainant.

He was reportedly involved in verbal dual with Rana Singh, and since then, Lalan is upset with Rana.

“Lanan Singh is demanding Rs 2 lakh as bribe as I denied to pay him. He has threatened me of dire consequences and also said that he would frame me and my father in liquor smuggling case,” Rana Singh said.

When contacted, Lalan Singh denied the charges. “The voice in viral video is not mine. I was present in Hariharpur to resolve land dispute case but I never threatened anyone. The allegation levelled against me was completely false,” Lalan said.

–IANS

