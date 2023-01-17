COMMUNITYHEALTHSCI-TECH

COPD patients 61% more likely to die in year after major surgery: Study

NewsWire
0
0

Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), who undergo major surgery, are 61 per cent more likely to die in the year after surgery, an Indian-origin researcher-led study has revealed.

These patients are also likely to incur higher health care costs than similar patients without COPD, found a new study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

“Because patients with COPD are often frail and have many health problems, their management around the time of surgery should address not only COPD but all their health issues,” said Dr Ashwin Sankar, an anesthesiologist at St. Michael’s Hospital, a site of Unity Health Toronto, and the University of Toronto.

The study included 932 616 patients aged 35 years and older in Ontario who underwent major surgery, including total hip or knee replacement, gastrointestinal surgery, vascular surgery and other elective noncardiac surgeries.

Of all patients, about 1 in 5 (170,482) had COPD.

Patients with COPD were older, and more likely to be male, frail, have lower income and have pre-existing conditions such as coronary artery disease, diabetes and lung cancers.

Researchers found that compared with demographically similar patients without COPD undergoing similar surgery, people with COPD had a 61 per cent increased risk of dying and a 13 per cent increase in health care costs in the year after surgery.

These increased risks and costs were evident long after the immediate 30-day postoperative period.

“Patients with COPD typically have concurrent comorbidity, biopsychosocial issues and frailty,” the authors wrote. “Our findings highlight the importance of careful risk prediction and decision-making for patients with COPD who are considering surgery.”

They hope that their findings of increased health care costs will help with system-level planning by policy-makers and hospital administrators to better respond to the postsurgical needs of people with COPD.

20230117-190002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2 employees at Toronto immunization clinics in test positive for COVID-19

    Novavax vaccine will be available at Metro Toronto Convention Centre clinic 

    25-year-old Brampton man charged in child pornography investigation

    Canada govt, plaintiffs to settle ‘Indian boarding homes’ class action suit